"We can guarantee the food safety of the fruit we sell because we have our own quality control laboratory”

The introduction of a new French regulation restricting the import and sale of fruit and vegetables containing certain chemical residues has affected the market at the start of 2026. The regulation, published in the French official gazette on January 5 and entering into force on February 8, sets maximum residue limits for substances including carbendazim, thiophanate-methyl, glufosinate, and mancozeb. It applies to a wide range of fresh and processed fruit and vegetable products.

In response, Montosa stated that its products comply with the updated requirements. According to the company, mancozeb has already been included in its internal monitoring programme for several years. Marta Santos, Montosa's quality director, said that a microbiology laboratory was integrated into the company's facilities in 2017 and equipped to carry out residue analysis. "Mancozeb was already among the active substances analyzed as part of our monitoring plan," she said, adding that the company's fruit does not contain residues of the substance.

© Frutas Montosa

Montosa, which provides year-round products to some of Europe's leading retail chains, ensures compliance with the strict requirements demanded by such suppliers. "We have managed to stay at the forefront of a market that is very demanding in terms of technical specifications for agricultural waste. On the one hand, we face increasing restrictions from the European Union. On the other hand, food distribution chains impose their own standards, which are more rigorous and often more demanding than current regulations," Santos points out.

Montosa also highlights its communication with the more than 3,000 farmers who make up its network of partners in both Spain and Latin America. "We are ahead of the curve in our commitment to food safety with our partners. Even so, we have once again strengthened communication with all our partner farmers so that they can integrate this new restriction into their cultivation and treatment practices," she adds.

© Frutas Montosa

The French regulation was introduced in response to public health concerns and affects imports as well as domestic products placed on the market. Importers and distributors supplying France are required to demonstrate compliance with the maximum residue limits by the time the regulation enters into force.

Montosa stated that it plans to continue adapting its monitoring and quality control systems to meet evolving regulatory frameworks across destination markets. According to the company, this includes ongoing residue monitoring and coordination with growers to ensure compliance with applicable legislation in importing countries.

Montosa will be at Fruit Logistica in Hall 18 - Stand B13.

