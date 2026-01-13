South African table grape output rises to 82–83 million cartons

South Africa's table grape and raisin sector is preparing for higher volumes in the 2026 season, with the Orange River Valley expected to account for around 85 per cent of national production, according to industry representatives.

Gabriël Viljoen, chairperson of the Orange River Producers' Association, said that producers are anticipating increased output driven by new varietal plantings. He stated that production from these newer varieties is contributing to higher expected volumes for the coming season.

Viljoen indicated that producers are planning for an increase of around two to three million additional boxes, based on 4.5-kilogram cartons. This would lift total production for the 2026 season to an estimated 82 to 83 million cartons.

At the same time, exporters continue to manage market access challenges, particularly in the United States. Viljoen said that discussions with U.S. buyers have focused on maintaining trade flows despite the continuation of a 30 per cent export tariff.

"Export tariff of 30% to the USA is still there on board, and we've met up with our buyers on that side to take the 30%. They will pay the 15%, and the producers will pay the other 15%, just to keep the door open and the fruit flowing to the USA," Viljoen said.

He added that the overall outlook for the season remains positive from a production perspective, with higher yields linked to newer plant material. "The coming season is also looking very good, as you've mentioned, our new varieties, which are planted, have much better. We're looking at an increase of about 2 to 3 million extra boxes of 4.5-kilogram boxes of grapes, which is going to be packed for the upcoming season," he said.

According to Viljoen, the projected increase would place total output at "about 82 to 83 million cartons" for the 2026 season.

The Orange River Valley remains a central production region for South African table grapes, and its performance is expected to have a decisive influence on national supply levels. Export strategies for the new season continue to take into account both volume growth and the cost implications of existing trade measures in key markets, including the United States.

Source: SABC News