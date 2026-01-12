Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) decreased 5%

Drewry's Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) declined by 5% in the second week of January, falling to US$665 per 40ft container. The index is a weighted average of spot freight rates across 18 major intra-Asia trade routes and currently stands 20% lower year on year. Drewry expects rates to remain broadly stable in the coming weeks, ahead of Chinese New Year-related demand expected to build toward mid-February.

© Drewry

Drewry's Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) tracks actual spot container freight rates for key trade lanes within Asia. The index consists of 18 route-specific indices covering individual shipping corridors, alongside a composite index. All rates are reported in US dollars per 40ft container. The IACI is updated weekly, starting from 02 January 2026.

Freight rates are assessed on the following routes: Busan to Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City to Shanghai, Jakarta to Shanghai, Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Shanghai, Kaohsiung to Shanghai, and Laem Chabang to Shanghai. In addition, outbound routes from Shanghai include services to Busan, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Jebel Ali, Kaohsiung, Laem Chabang, Manila, Singapore, Tanjung Pelepas, and Yokohama. The index also includes the Yokohama to Shanghai route.

