On November 26th at SITEVI, Bordeaux-based aquaponics specialist Les Nouvelles Fermes was awarded a prize in Interfel's Les Remarquables competition for its "Living salads for supermarkets" initiative. Laura Gaury, the company's co-founder and commercial director, explains the innovative concept in more detail.

© Les Nouvelles Fermes

Preserving freshness and vitamins

The "Living salads for supermarkets" initiative is based on marketing the product with its root system. This concept also applies to the aromatic herbs produced by the company. The aim is to prolong freshness, preserve vitamins, and retain organoleptic qualities longer. "This means better preservation of the product in the stores, but also at home," explains Laura Gaury. "Unlike a cut salad, the product stays alive, which limits the degradation of nutrients." The format is also better suited to small households. "For a single person, a whole salad is sometimes too much. Here, you can remove a few leaves and keep the rest for later." Some exceptions include the sucrine, for example, or the heart of romaine, the only variety to be marketed without the roots, just like the salads intended for catering.

Sucrine is the company's best-selling product. This success can be explained by the way it is produced, but above all by its origin. "French and local sucrine is very rare," according to Laura Gaury.

A product with a difference © Les Nouvelles Fermes

Beyond the preservation aspect, living salads are also a means of differentiation on the shelf. "It is a product that allows us to explain how we produce, using aquaponics, from seed to finished product. The salads are grown on rafts and preserved with their roots, forming a little bun that often arouses the astonishment and curiosity of consumers." Les Nouvelles Fermes sells ultra-locally, on the outskirts of Bordeaux. The living salads are now stocked in Carrefour, Auchan, Intermarché, Monoprix, and Leclerc stores, as well as at the specialist fresh produce chain Oterra.

Sugar cane packaging coming soon

Due to volume constraints, the living salads are currently packaged in cone-shaped kraft bags, but the company is working on developing transparent packaging made from sugar cane. "We want packaging that is as responsible as possible and attractive to consumers," explains Laura Gaury. The increase in volumes, linked in particular to the planned opening of a new aquaponics farm in Yvelines in spring 2026 - the company's 3rd production site - will enable the new packaging to be introduced. The products are marketed under the Les Nouvelles Fermes brand, with different varieties available.

© Les Nouvelles Fermes

BtoB visibility

Awarded in the "New Use" category, this distinction could boost the company's profile, particularly in the retail sector. "We are delighted that this concept has sparked interest. This award will give us greater visibility in the BtoB market, with retailers and buyers," explains the co-founder, who also points to the recognition from the sector. "It is important to feel supported and valued." Les Nouvelles Fermes will enter its fourth summer season in 2026. "We are constantly fine-tuning our production plan in line with customer expectations and the space we are given on the shelves. But what is really encouraging is that two years ago, we were organizing in-store events to promote our products, and today, consumers are getting to know us again."

For more information:

Les Nouvelles Fermes

14 avenue de la grande semaine,

Mérignac, France

Phone: +33 (0) 5 47 74 28 41

[email protected]