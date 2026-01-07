Italian innovation for the baby leaf sector

With eleven greenhouses, 3,000 square meters of floor space, over 100 varieties, and 180 participants, the Baby Leaf 2025 Open Day at OP Italianleaf in Pontecagnano, in Italy's Campania region, was a success. Organized by Maraldi Sementi, the event was attended by Italian and international operators.

"Four exciting days of discussion and exchange among experienced operators in the Italian and international fresh-cut sector," the company said in a statement. "During this time, we showcased many new varieties across all species and segments. We share a common value with our customers: Our passion for what we do."

"Our technicians and operators were able to see and touch a wide range of commercial and pre-commercial varieties," says Italy Sales Manager Fabrizio Abbondanza. "These varieties are the result of our ongoing research and development efforts."

"In recent years, we have expanded our product range, organizational structure, and staff," says CEO Andra Maraldi. "Our goal is to provide our customers with innovative plant genetics, quality products, and efficient service. This includes our investment in a research program in Denmark dedicated entirely to developing new spinach varieties. Our Danish research facility has a 5,000-square-meter glasshouse and modern laboratories that allow us to quickly develop varieties that are resistant to major plant diseases such as downy mildew, Stemphylium, white rust, Fusarium, and Pythium."

"In the case of wild rocket, a species in which we are pioneers, we are supplementing our flagship varieties with new ones that offer increased yield, improved quality, and greater pathogen tolerance. The goal of the research program under my direction is to develop a wide range of innovative varieties that are easily recognizable and tailored to different markets and production periods."

"We are completely overhauling our baby leaf lettuce selection," says Lettuce Breeder Lisa Zaccaria. "Our goal is to develop varieties with greater resistance to Bremia and Fusarium to provide growers with high-tech options that meet their needs year-round. To this end, we are expanding our selection of crispy types. We have varieties in the pipeline that combine well-defined phenotypic characteristics, such as high leaf firmness, shelf life, and adaptability to different seasons. These varieties also have genetic resistance to the aforementioned pathogens."

"The new spinach varieties that are currently being introduced have generated significant interest," says Export Manager Alessandro Belardinelli. "This is due to the rapid advancement of Maraldi genetics in terms of disease resistance and plant quality, especially in the semi-hardy type." By autumn 2026, the range will expand to nine varieties, and within two years, it will encompass all segments, including baby leaf for greenhouses and open fields in various Italian and foreign regions, as well as the industry and bunching/spinach segments. With these new varieties, we aim to strengthen and expand our presence in the baby leaf sector worldwide."

Technical Sales Manager for

the Sele Plain, Silvano De Martino, confirms the event's excellent success: "We are very pleased with the high number of visitors and the continued support of our customers. We are receiving an excellent response to our current products, and we expect growth in all product lines. Many thanks to the visitors and the OP Italianleaf team.

