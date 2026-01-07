"We have appealed to ban Medjool re-exports through Egypt"

Egyptian date exports to Turkey, one of the main destinations for Egyptian Medjool dates, came to a halt at the end of the year, complicating preparations for the month of Ramadan, which begins in February. Ramadan Elsayyad, commercial manager of Palm Hills Dates, explains why.

Elsayyad says, on the sidelines of his participation as an exhibitor at the Food Africa fair, "Turkish demand for Medjool dates has been strong this year, to the point that the annual quota for exported volumes was reached well before the end of the year. Egypt can export 5,000 tons of dates per year under the quotas in place.

© Palm Hills Dates

However, since the start of the new season in October, export volumes to Turkey have been very low. There were zero shipments in November and December as the quota had already been exhausted. It is becoming increasingly difficult to organize shipments in time for Ramadan," the exporter continues.

Ahmet Ayden, a Turkish importer of Medjool dates who attended Food Africa as a visitor, said, "We have had to increase our imports from other origins such as Palestine and Jordan to build up the necessary stocks for Ramadan. We have a preference for Egyptian Medjool dates, and it must be said that the 5,000 tonne per year quota is not enough."

Date consumption increases significantly during Ramadan, the lunar month in the Islamic calendar. Medjool dates are the most sought-after in the premium category.

© Palm Hills Dates

Ramadan Elsayyad and Ahmet Ayden at Food Africa 2025

Elsayyad adds, "A large volume of Israeli Medjool dates was imported into Egypt and re-exported to Turkey this year. We have appealed to the Egyptian authorities to ban Medjool re-exports through Egypt because they harm domestic production."

"If re-exports cannot be banned, the quotas in place need to be reviewed because they are not at all sufficient to fulfill the orders we receive and meet the demand of the rapidly growing Turkish market," the exporter concludes.

