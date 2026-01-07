Unifrutti to acquire Safco table grape operations in Peru

Unifrutti Group has announced an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Safco, comprising Global Agro Peru and Safco Peru, from Rio King and other minority shareholders. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

© unifrutti

Safco operates around 560 hectares of table grape farms and two packhouses in Ica, Peru. The company supplies table grapes to U.S. retail customers, with production focused on proprietary varieties including Cotton Candy™, Sweet Globe, and AutumnCrisp.

Following the acquisition, Unifrutti Group will expand its table grape operations in the Southern Hemisphere. The group reports a combined table grape footprint of more than 4,300 hectares across Chile, Peru, South Africa, and Italy, with an annual output of about 15 million boxes, equivalent to roughly 120,000 metric tons.

© unifrutti

According to Unifrutti, the addition of Safco's farms in Ica supports continuity of supply to U.S. customers from September through June, alongside existing sourcing from Piura and Ica in Peru and from northern and central Chile. For European markets, supply is supplemented by production in Italy and South Africa.

© unifrutti

Mohamed Elsarky, Group CEO of Unifrutti Group, said: "This acquisition marks another step in our journey to build the world's leading sustainable multi-fruit company with a 52-week integrated supply."

© unifruttiFor more information:

Lisa Barnard

Unifrutti Group

Email: [email protected]

www.unifruttigroup.com