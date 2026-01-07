U.S. potato exports to Taiwan rise 16%

U.S. potato exports to Taiwan increased during the July 2024 to June 2025 marketing year, supported by marketing activities funded through the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service's Market Access Program. Export growth occurred despite increased competition from other supplying countries.

According to trade data, U.S. potato exports to Taiwan rose 16% in value, from US$99.1 million to US$114.5 million, and 9% in volume, from 75,136 metric tons to 82,172 metric tons. Frozen potato products accounted for 78% of total shipments, remaining the main export category.

Marketing activities focused on foodservice and retail channels. Cooperation with importers E-Star and Good Land Foods led to the introduction of several frozen potato products in Taiwan's foodservice sector, including new fry cuts and shapes. As a result, seven new U.S. potato stock-keeping units were added by Taiwan's five largest importers during the period.

Several foodservice promotions were implemented with restaurant chains and delivery platforms. A promotion at Second Floor Café between July 15 and August 20, 2024, increased U.S. potato usage by 1.3 metric tons, equivalent to an 11.3% rise. An Uber Eats campaign with Lazy Pasta from April 14 to June 1, 2025, increased sales by 42% and raised U.S. potato usage from 820 kilograms in May 2024 to 1,213 kilograms in May 2025. Another campaign conducted from June 14 to 29, 2025, across 24 outlets and five restaurant chains, resulted in higher U.S. potato usage and the introduction of new menu items.

Menu development initiatives also formed part of the programme. Fifteen new potato-based dishes were introduced across 14 restaurants, incorporating U.S. potatoes into both local and Western-style menus.

In the retail segment, promotional activity contributed to higher sales volumes. Costco Taiwan sold close to 13 metric tons of U.S. fresh potatoes during promotion periods, more than doubling sales compared with pre-promotion levels. RT-Mart reported sales of 66 metric tons of U.S. potatoes between October and December 2024.

Overall, the data indicate continued growth in U.S. potato exports to Taiwan during the reporting period, driven mainly by frozen products and supported by coordinated marketing efforts in foodservice and retail channels.

