Camposol appoints Julio Alcalde as CFO

Camposol Holding PLC has appointed Julio Alcalde as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2025. The appointment was announced on December 11, 2025, in Lima, Peru.

Alcalde brings more than 25 years of experience in corporate finance, including mergers and acquisitions, capital raising through debt and equity markets, business restructuring, and organisational change. His professional background includes roles across sectors such as retail, e-commerce, consumer goods, digital services, financial services, infrastructure, and energy. He has also worked in corporate governance, board advisory, and multinational management environments.

© Camposol

Prior to joining Camposol, Alcalde held several senior management positions. These included Chief Financial Officer at KIO Data Centers in Mexico, Chief Executive Officer and Country Manager at Blue Star Group, and Chief Financial Officer at Grupo Valoreo. He also served as Chief Financial Officer and board member at Grupo Palacio de Hierro in Mexico. Earlier in his career, he spent eight years at Falabella Peru, where he worked as Chief Financial Officer and was involved in financial and organisational transformation projects.

Camposol stated that the appointment is part of its ongoing management development as it continues its operations in fresh produce and related food categories. The company operates production and commercial activities in multiple markets and supplies fresh fruit and vegetable products to international customers.

Ricardo Naranjo, Chief Executive Officer of Camposol, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Julio as Camposol's new CFO."

