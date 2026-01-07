India opens Global Potato Summit 2025 in Greater Noida

The Global Potato Summit 2025 opened at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida with the participation of representatives from government, research institutions, industry, and farming organisations. The inauguration was attended by Shri Shyam Singh Rana, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Haryana, along with officials from APEDA, industry representatives, and international delegates.

During the opening address, Shri Rana referred to India's position in the global potato sector and Haryana's focus on scientific cultivation practices, storage infrastructure, and mechanisation at the farm level. He also addressed topics including sustainable agriculture, climate-smart cultivation, seed development, and coordination between industry and government bodies.

Participants included officials from central and state departments, international delegations, and representatives from ICAR, CPRI, and NHRDF, as well as companies active in processing, cold storage, and agricultural technology. The event brought together stakeholders from across the potato value chain, including production, storage, processing, and logistics.

According to the organisers, the Summit has participation from more than 600 industry representatives, over 200 exhibiting companies, and delegates from more than 20 countries. Planned discussions focus on seed systems, processing technologies, storage and supply chain management, value-added products, export markets, and mechanisation for commercial potato farming.

The opening ceremony also included the acknowledgement of growers, agri-entrepreneurs, and organisations involved in potato production and processing. Over the course of the event, the programme includes technical sessions, business meetings, and networking activities aimed at facilitating exchanges between producers, processors, technology providers, and traders.

The Summit continues over the coming days with scheduled discussions and meetings covering production practices, post-harvest management, and market development within the potato sector.

