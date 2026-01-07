Apple storage slightly ahead of 2024’s levels

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on December 1, 2025, was 169 million bushels, one percent more than last December's total of 168 million bushels and 10 percent more than the five-year average for that date.

Fresh apple holdings this December totaled 115 million bushels, five percent less than the inventories reported for last December. Processing holdings totaled 54 million bushels, 16 percent more than last year on December 1.

