'Elstar, Braeburn, Boskoop, and Jonagold form the basis of the domestic range'

Domestic apples formed the basis of the supply. Elstar, Braeburn, Boskoop, and Jonagold, the usual varieties for this time of year, were the most prominent. Wellant and Tenroy followed in terms of importance. Italy's contribution consisted primarily of Red Delicious, Granny Smith, and Golden Delicious. Poland supplied Golden Delicious, Gala, and Jonagold, among others, which quickly found buyers in Frankfurt thanks to their low price.

Deliveries from France increased over the course of the week. Pink Lady and Jazz were mainly offered in loose form. Deliveries from the Netherlands and Belgium were merely supplementary. Demand was quite favorable but could be easily met thanks to increased availability. Red-cheeked fruits were often in the spotlight during the Advent season. Prices remained mostly at the same level as the previous week.

© BLE

Click here for the full market and price report.

Pears

Italian supplies continued to dominate the scene but lost a little relevance overall. Demand was quite appealing and could be satisfied without difficulty despite an overall reduction in supply.

Table grapes

The range changed in some respects, as Peruvian supplies intensified while Italian loads became scarcer.

Oranges

Overall, accommodation options improved, but prices tended to fall as a result of increased availability.

Small citrus fruits

Spanish supplies continued to dominate the clementine sector. Prices fluctuated within their usual range, with no major outliers recorded.

Lemons

Marketers adjusted supply to accommodation options. As a result, prices changed only in rare cases.

Bananas

In general, supply and demand were sufficiently in harmony. Traders were therefore mostly able to confirm their previous demands.

Cauliflower

The domestic season ended slightly earlier than in previous years: the few remaining loads were sold out during the week.

Lettuce

Iceberg lettuce came primarily from Spain. Prices often climbed as accommodation options had improved considerably.

Cucumbers

Spanish shipments now clearly dominated the market for cucumbers. Availability was limited. Demand could not always be met consistently.

Tomatoes

The range was very diverse and sometimes somewhat unclear due to numerous packaging units, qualities, and origins. Demand is traditionally rather subdued during the Christmas season.

Bell peppers

Spanish shipments dominated the market ahead of Turkish ones. At times, the availability of Spanish products was very limited, causing prices to climb.