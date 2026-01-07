Brazilian fruit projects focus on GlobalG.A.P. certification

In Brazil, Sebrae is coordinating two projects aimed at preparing fruit producers and packing facilities for access to international markets. The initiatives focus on adapting farms and post-harvest operations to meet certification and technical requirements demanded by foreign buyers.

One project is being developed with the National Rural Learning Service (Senar) and the Rio Grande do Sul State Agriculture Federation (Farsul). According to Angélica Brandalise, project manager at Sebrae Serra Gaúcha, the objective is to structure the supply chain from production through grading and packing so participants can operate in export markets.

"The work involves everything from setting sales prices for the export market to adapting properties and packagings to required certifications, such as GlobalG.AP and Halal, for example. It also includes developing materials in other languages, logistical planning, and creating websites for promotion," she explained.

The project includes farms and companies with export potential. Activities began in the second half of the year and are expected to affect the next harvest, when participants may begin export operations. "What we are doing is preparing these properties and companies so that, when the next harvest arrives, they can already meet the demands of the international market and close deals," Brandalise said.

As part of the preparation, producers recently carried out simulated international sales pitches before an export specialist invited by Sebrae. According to Brandalise, the exercise focused on improving communication and negotiation skills for foreign markets.

Zanette Frutas, based in Caxias do Sul, is participating with a group of 17 partner producers who are beginning the certification process. Director Kelin Zanette said the interest in exports followed several seasons of high domestic supply. "We realize that there is a lot of supply and competition here in Brazil, because this fruit needs to be sold in a short period of time," he said.

The company focuses on persimmons and is guiding producers through LocalG.A.P. certification, while its packing facility is pursuing GlobalG.A.P. approval. Zanette noted that the process involves changes in management practices and detailed field records. Producer selection took into account production profiles and the presence of successors on the farms.

Sebrae is also running a separate project with Silvestrin Frutas involving 10 producers. According to Brandalise, Sebrae, and Silvestrin, each cover 50% of the project costs, with technical teams visiting farms to apply checklists and prepare for external audits.

Silvestrin Frutas CEO Daniel Silvestrin said the project targets persimmons as the main export crop. "If we find any nonconformity at the destination, we even have an obligation to show where that product came from," he said, referring to traceability requirements in export markets.

Silvestrin currently ships fruit to Spain, Canada, and Argentina and plans to consolidate these destinations before expanding further.

Source: Gauchazh / Abrafrutas