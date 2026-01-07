Survey shows pineapple ranks tenth among fruit choices

A recent consumer survey on fruit preferences, commissioned by Fyffes and conducted by Nielsen, shows that pineapples now rank tenth among fruits consumed in the past six months. The findings indicate a shift in consumption patterns, with pineapples moving from an occasional dessert item to more frequent, everyday use.

Among pineapple consumers surveyed, the most common reason for eating the fruit was "to treat myself," cited by 31 per cent of respondents. The second most common reason, selected by 24 per cent, was "to support my healthy diet," reflecting the perception of pineapples as part of a health-focused lifestyle. A further 20 per cent cited "to satisfy my appetite," placing it ahead of numerous other motivations provided in the survey.

The study also showed how pineapples are typically consumed. Respondents indicated they most often eat pineapples with a partner (44 per cent) or with family (26 per cent), and mainly at home. The fruit is preferred as a dessert (34 per cent), as a snack between meals (32 per cent), or as an ingredient (21 per cent). Retail-focused findings revealed that 36 per cent of consumers purchase pineapples spontaneously, often influenced by shelf presentation or secondary display points.

In terms of size preference, the survey noted that smaller pineapples of about 1.2 kg were favoured by 36 per cent of European respondents, while only 4 per cent opted for fruit weighing around 2.8 kg.

Fyffes stated that it continues to develop new pineapple concepts and varieties. According to Chief Marketing Officer Adriano Di Dia, "Our consumer market research gives us important and valuable insights which guide our category vision and marketing strategies." He noted that the company recently introduced a premium "Special Reserve" pineapple line in selected European markets and has promoted thematic and seasonal products such as Halloween pineapples and pre-cut pineapple packs. Di Dia added that pineapples have become a year-round choice for consumers and that the company's supply base allows it to maintain consistent availability.

