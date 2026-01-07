New seasoning system launches with updated safety and capacity

PPM Technologies, part of Duravant's Food Sorting and Handling Group, has released the third generation of its FlavorWright All-in-One seasoning system. The unit is designed as a compact, portable solution that applies both liquid and dry seasoning in continuous processing for items such as snacks, nuts, confectionery, cereals, vegetables, fruits, and frozen foods. The latest model includes updated drum magnets, an optional stainless-steel drum, and additional design changes intended to support operator safety, broaden application use, and increase capacity.

According to Duravant Group President – Food Sorting and Handling, Jack Lee, "Many of the enhancements in the Gen 3 came directly from processors in the field who told us what would make their systems reliable, efficient, and easy to operate. These are practical updates that bring real value." The system is intended for small and medium production requirements, as well as larger facilities requiring an R&D or multi-line solution.

© PPM

New features include a programmable light alarm beacon for visual alerts related to system status, product levels, and operating conditions. Wiring has been routed through the frame to support washdown needs. The infeed conveyor has been extended and fitted with additional side guards to support product flow and reduce spillage. Optional forklift mounts are provided for transport within processing sites.

Enhancements to the drum include updated magnetic drum mounts suitable for higher-capacity applications and products with higher density. A new angle indicator allows operators to adjust drum position consistently. The stainless-steel drum option accommodates interchangeable flight configurations for higher-temperature or frozen products, or operations requiring metal-detectable components in product contact areas.

The system is built for sanitation with IP65-rated washdown capability and food-grade materials. Quick-release components on the seasoning hopper and drum are designed to support rapid changeovers.

PPM offers the equipment as a pre-engineered system intended to shorten lead times. Users can select volumetric or gravimetric metering, with the gravimetric setup incorporating load cells where higher dosing precision is required. The system integrates with upstream and downstream equipment using Ethernet or 24 V signals and can be configured to monitor or control connected equipment through the main HMI.

Support is provided through PPM's service network, including installation, preventive maintenance, and remote commissioning for setup, training, and programming via internet connection.

© PPMFor more information:

Nicholas Schoen

PPM Technologies

Tel: +1 503 476 7504

Email: [email protected]

www.ppmtech.com