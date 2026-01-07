New Heartichokes line launches

Ocean Mist Farms unveiled its latest innovation, Heartichokes, at the New York Produce Show last week.

"We were thrilled to launch our first-of-its-kind 'Heartichokes' at the show," said Ocean Mist Farms president and chief executive officer, Chris Drew. "Inspired by our 'No Shame in a Shortcut' rebranded Roastables line, these tender baby artichoke quarters are ready to cook right out of the package."

The new line features two varieties with seasoning packets – Lemon Butter and Savory Parm – and one unseasoned option.

The new value-added line features three items: two varieties with chef-crafted seasoning packets – Lemon Butter and Savory Parm – and one unseasoned option for artichoke fans who prefer their own signature spices. Heartichokes can be roasted, sautéed, added to soups, stews, or stir-fries – and even grilled. Each package contains about five trimmed artichokes for easy dishes requiring minimal prep, mess, or cleanup.

"Commodities will always be central to our business, but we also recognize the growing consumer demand for value-added convenience items in fresh produce," said Drew. "Remaining strong in the marketplace requires adaptation, and throughout our 100+ year history, we've continually evolved in response to shifting consumer needs and industry trends. Understanding how to transform traditional commodities into innovative, value-added meal solutions – while maintaining the right balance between the two – is essential."

With a continued focus on product development and value-added innovations, the company is pairing its agricultural expertise with data-driven insights. It is expanding into new formats, flavors, and meal-solution concepts that make fresh vegetables easier and more accessible for today's consumers.

L-R: Chris Drew, Jeff Fulton

"We've invested significant energy and resources into understanding evolving consumer needs," said Jeff Fulton, vice president sales & product management. "That insight fuels our development process and ensures we're delivering on-trend, solution-driven innovations that both delight consumers and drive sales growth for our retail partners – all while honoring our century-old heritage."

"Being able to evolve our flagship item into a first-to-market line of distinctive, time-saving products that we believe consumers will truly enjoy is very gratifying for our team," said Drew.

Heartichokes will be available in stores in early 2026.

