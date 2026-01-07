111,000-lb. produce donation helps tackle hunger in Manitoba

Peak of the Market and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are driving change for food insecurity across Manitoba. During the 2025 CFL season, the produce company donated 111,827 pounds of produce to families experiencing food insecurity through the Purolator Tackle Hunger campaign.

As part of the campaign, fans attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers home games were invited to donate cash or non-perishables. Peak of the Market then matched all food donations by weight and provided two pounds of produce for every dollar donated.

Going beyond its original commitment of sponsoring one game during the CFL season, and matching up to $10,000 in donations, the company sponsored every Winnipeg Blue Bombers game this past season and set no limit on matching cash donations.

© Peak of the MarketVolunteers collect cash and nonperishable donations at Princess Auto Stadium as part of the 2025 Purolator Tackle Hunger campaign.

"Vegetables are our entire reason for being and we want people to have access to vegetables regardless of their economic situation," said Pamela Kolochuk, chief executive officer of Peak of the Market. "It was an easy decision to match donations and provide support at every game."

The company is proud to continue this partnership and will match all donations during the 2026 Winnipeg Blue Bombers season. Fans are encouraged to bring nonperishables to every game.

Since 2003, Purolator Tackle Hunger is an employee-led initiative at Purolator that collects food and monetary donations to support food banks and help address food insecurity across Canada. Over its history, the program has delivered more than 25 million pounds of food to Canadian food banks. The program supports local food banks, raises awareness about hunger, and helps ensure that Canadians in need have access to nutrition.

For more information:

Brina Gervais

Peak of the Market Ltd.

Tel: +1 (204) 396-3317

[email protected]

https://peakofthemarket.com/