Chile projects 63.6 million boxes of grapes in its second forecast

Chile's Table Grape Fruit Committee released its second export forecast for the 2025-26 season, estimating a volume of 63.6 million 8.2 kg boxes. This represents a 6.4% decline compared to the previous year, with a minor upward revision of 0.5% from the initial forecast.

Ignacio Caballero, the Committee's Executive Director, states that this slight increase is driven by the growth of new varieties, which could account for up to 72% of total shipments. This percentage surpasses the 67% from 2024-25 and the 71% initially forecasted.

Caballero also highlighted that this update includes information from 67 companies, seven more than in the initial estimate, that collectively accounted for 86% of last season's exported volume.

The report confirms that the renewed varieties will surpass 45 million crates, a 5% increase, while traditional varieties will stay above 8 million, with widespread setbacks. Among the new varieties, Sweet Globe has the highest volume at 7,044,206 boxes, a 30.9% increase from the previous year and 17% above the initial projection.

Autumncrisp® also stands out, with 6,122,539 boxes, a 33.5% year-on-year increase and 19% more than the initial estimate.

Among the traditional varieties, Thompson Seedless is expected to experience the most significant decline, with a 20.2% drop from 2024-25 and a downward revision of 37.1% from the previous forecast. The sector expects around 9 million boxes of Red Globe, the traditional variety with the most significant volume, which is 4.8% below the first estimate.

Geographically, Coquimbo (-1%) and Valparaiso (0%) largely maintain their levels, whereas other production areas decline: Atacama experiences the most significant decrease (-17%), followed by O' Higgins (-9%) and the Metropolitan Region (-5%).

The departure calendar also indicates an advance between weeks 6 and 10, with volume peaks that are less pronounced than those seen last season.

Based on the previous cycle, forecasts suggest a 20% rise in shipments to Latin America. In contrast, exports to Asia and North America are expected to fall by 21% and 9%, respectively.

Caballero emphasized that the ongoing consolidation of new varieties remains a driving force in the sector, enabling higher-quality fruit to reach markets. However, he highlighted that effective logistics will be crucial, especially given the anticipated early supply and the expected volume decrease between weeks 14 and 17.

