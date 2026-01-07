“Chinese pear influx slowed the distribution of premium pear varieties this season”

India's pear market has seen an unusually slow season this year, despite sufficient supply from major origins, says Yogesh Rathod, Director of fresh produce importer NovaFresco. "The market remained soft, mainly because Chinese pears absorbed much of the regional demand. As a result, Controlled Atmosphere storage of fruit in India moved more slowly than usual, and prices were 25% lower than last year.​"

Rathod shares that the calendar starts in January with South African Rosemary's narrow marketing window, followed by premium varieties like Packham's Triumph, Forelle, and Vermont Beauty through July via CA storage. "Domestic pears bridge the July gap for 45 to 60 days, but show lower visual quality and shorter shelf life, limiting appeal. Normally, the period between November and December brings Argentina Packham's, late South African CA fruit, Chilean Forelle, and USA Anjou.​"

This year, Chinese pears flooded the Middle East, Gulf, and Russia at competitive prices, meeting demand there, highlights Rathod. "Chinese pears filled the gap between the end of the South African season and the start of South American shipments, with regional wholesale markets feeling downward price pressure and reduced interest in premium varieties.​" He adds, "South African CA pears sent to India created prolonged oversupply between South African and South American seasons with over 200 containers being shipped in October."

The varieties currently available include South African Packham's, Vermont Beauty, and Forelle; Chilean Forelle; Argentinian Packham's, and USA Anjou pears. "The influx has slowed CA pear movement across distribution hubs, turning November-December's usual strong period into a challenging one."

However, Rathod feels optimistic about the rising urbanization, supermarket expansion, and premium fruit preference stabilizing demand in the next season. "We are confident that the next season will be far more balanced, with improved demand as well as pricing. As long as supply aligns better with arrival windows next year, we believe the Indian pear market will return to a healthier rhythm."

