U.S. delays specialty crop aid as wider farm package moves ahead

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins has announced that US$11 billion in direct payments will be delivered to U.S. farmers, with an additional US$1 billion planned for specialty crop bridge payments. Details on the specialty crop package, which covers fruit and vegetable growers, have not yet been released. Rollins said payments will be distributed by Feb. 28, and eligible farmers will know their amounts by the end of December.

President Donald Trump linked the funding to tariff revenue, stating that "this money would not be possible without tariffs." Critics disagreed, including House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig, who said tariffs have contributed to current financial challenges for growers. Craig cited farmer losses estimated at nearly US$30 billion for the past crop year and said the bridge payment plan "picks winners and losers."

The US$11 billion in direct aid applies only to program crops and does not include fruit and vegetable producers. USDA undersecretary Richard Fordyce confirmed that the specialty crop component remains under development. He said USDA is gathering input from growers to better understand crop losses and market pressures. No timeline has been announced for the release of the specialty crop package.

The Specialty Crop Farm Bill Alliance expressed disappointment that support for fruit and vegetable growers was not included in the initial announcement. Alliance co-chairs said, "family farms that produce safe and nutritious fruits, vegetables and tree nuts … continue to face unprecedented economic challenges," and stated they are prepared to work with the administration on an assistance package.

Reactions across agriculture varied. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew said direct payments are helpful, but that long-term structural changes are needed. The American Farm Bureau Federation expressed appreciation for the aid while acknowledging continued economic strain for growers.

During the announcement, Trump also suggested regulatory changes affecting farm machinery, stating his administration plans to "take off a lot of the environmental restrictions" he believes increase equipment costs.

Fruit and vegetable growers will continue to wait for the USDA's specialty crop plan, which is expected to clarify eligibility, payment formulas, and crop categories once released.

Source: FarmProgress