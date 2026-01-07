Reindeer carrot snacks arrive in time for Christmas

Bolthouse Fresh Foods is unveiling its 2025 holiday initiative, the Reindeer Ready campaign. This year's program features the launch of its limited-time, family-friendly Reindeer Carrot Snacks. The festive holiday packaging is designed to bring moments of joy, creativity, and togetherness to households this December.

"December is a special time for families, and we're proud to play even a small part in creating those moments," said Karen White, vice president of marketing. "Reindeer Ready brings a bit of holiday magic into homes by giving kids a fun and playful way to take part in the tradition of leaving carrots out for Santa's reindeer. We love celebrating the holidays with the families who bring our products into their homes. It's our way of sharing the season together."

© Bolthouse Fresh Foods

The Reindeer Snacks product features festive packaging that lets kids personalize their pack.

Last year's Are You Reindeer Ready digital and social campaign introduced the Bolthouse Fresh™ playful team of reindeer. It resonated with families through holiday-themed activities and printable tags for carrots left out for Santa's reindeer. Building on that momentum, this year's Reindeer Ready campaign expands from online engagement to an in-store and in-home experience with limited-time holiday packaging designed to bring kids directly into the fun.

Key features of the 2025 initiative include:

Limited-edition holiday packaging featuring kid-friendly visuals and a customizable "write-your-name" panel that lets children personalize their pack and create an interactive Reindeer Ready moment at home.

A dedicated Reindeer Ready activity webpage, accessible through the QR code on each package or here. Families can download free coloring pages and activity sheets and submit their completed creations.

A month-long social media program throughout December featuring the Bolthouse Fresh reindeer fleet along with holiday-themed content created for kids and kids at heart.

© Bolthouse Fresh FoodsWhite says Reindeer Ready brings a bit of holiday magic into homes.

"The holidays are a time when families look for ways to have fun together," added White. "We're excited to help new traditions take root and to make carrots part of the joy and creativity of the holiday season."

The Reindeer Ready campaign and holiday packaging will begin rolling out regionally across select retailers in early December.

