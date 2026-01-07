2026-2027 PAIA co-chairmen announced

At its annual association meeting in Anaheim, California, October 16, 2025, the Peruvian Asparagus Importer's Association (PAIA) membership announced the co-chairmen for the 2026-2027 term. Carlos Solf of Southern Specialties serves as the East Coast chair, while Craig Rolandelli of Jacobs Malcolm & Burtt (JMB) serves as the West Coast chair. "PAIA co-chairmen provide strategic guidance to advance the asparagus trade industry and foster growth within the entire asparagus category," said Priscilla Lleras, executive director of the PAIA.

The PAIA Association co-chairmen are elected by their peers for a two-year (biennial) term. Having now been appointed for two consecutive terms, these co-chairs have demonstrated dedication and vision in supporting the industry's progress.

© Peruvian Asparagus Importer's Association

L-R: Carlos Solf, Craig Rolandelli

Established in 2001, the PAIA Association will commemorate 25 years of service to the industry in September 2026. The membership includes premier importers and key industry service providers.

The association continues to maintain a steady focus on initiatives aimed at advancing both the trade and the fresh asparagus market. "PAIA is a well-established organization that conducts comprehensive reviews of the fresh asparagus industry and addresses even the most complex challenges," said Solf. "This year, our efforts are concentrated on improving the logistics process for fresh Peruvian asparagus, and we are collaborating closely with relevant agencies to achieve this objective."

"A primary focus for PAIA is expanding market share and increasing per capita consumption," said Rolandelli. "Asparagus is an inherently nutritious vegetable, easy to prepare, and offers diverse and convenient cooking options."

The 2026-27 PAIA membership in its entirety has the responsibility to carry the torch with consistency for the asparagus consumption initiative. This commitment extends beyond leadership, as members share a vital role in championing initiatives designed to boost awareness and appreciation for fresh asparagus. Through participation in association programs, collaboration on promotional strategies, and ongoing engagement with industry partners, the 2026-27 membership will be instrumental in sustaining momentum for increased consumption and advancing the association's mission to strengthen the market presence of asparagus throughout North America.

The association plans to focus even greater efforts in 2026 on spreading the positive word to trade press, retailers, and industry concerning the benefits of fresh asparagus. The association anticipates increasing consumption and demand for fresh asparagus in 2026 through articles, advertisements, direct-communication, and trade show participation.

