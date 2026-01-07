"Often we walk into the shed, and that alone is enough to inspire a fun little video"

Every week, Jorran van der Meijs puts on his jacket in the aqua blue house colours to record a vlog for BE Fresh Produce's social media channels. "Since video and social media are the way to reach a large group of people these days, we started doing this. We began shooting the videos weekly after being inspired by Markus of Le Marche."

"It's just really fun to do. One of the core values within BE Fresh is Fun. Have fun, and the rest will follow. The main goal is to reach customers and potential customers, but we also enjoy inspiring professional enthusiasts with new items every week."

Asked whether Jorran receives many responses to the videos, he replies, "Well, definitely, action is response! Besides customers and suppliers, we also get a lot of feedback from family and friends. It also generates concrete sales. Sometimes customers are unaware that we carry certain products, so that is very nice."

The videos featuring the cocktail avocado, cranberries, and kiwano have been the best-viewed in recent months. According to the commercial manager, it is not difficult to come up with a new item every week. "Often we walk into the shed, and that alone is inspiring enough to come up with another funny video."

