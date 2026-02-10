Organic frozen vegetable range expands at Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers has expanded its private-label assortment with 10 new organic frozen vegetable products, now available across its 168 stores in the United States. The family-operated retailer, based in Lakewood, Colorado, said the additions are intended to complement its existing offer of USDA-certified organic produce.

According to the company, all fresh and frozen produce in its stores is grown without synthetic pesticides or conventional farming methods and avoids contact with genetically modified or conventional items. The new frozen vegetables are processed and packaged without synthetic colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

The retailer cited research indicating that diets containing high-fiber carbohydrates from vegetables and fruit may support healthier aging outcomes.

The expanded frozen range includes organic broccoli florets, California blend, cauliflower florets, chopped kale, chopped spinach, cut green beans, green peas, mixed vegetables, riced cauliflower, and sweet corn.

Source: Supermarket News