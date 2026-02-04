AD Ports Group appoints Jochen Thewes to lead Logistics Cluster

AD Ports Group has appointed logistics executive Jochen Thewes as CEO of its Logistics Cluster, effective 1 December 2025. The appointment marks a significant organisational change as the Group continues to develop its logistics activities, which already include global operations through its Noatum Logistics arm.

© AD Ports Group

Thewes brings extensive international experience to the role. For nearly a decade, he served as CEO and Management Board Chairman of Deutsche Bahn's DB Schenker, one of the world's largest logistics companies, recording EUR 19.2 billion in revenue in 2024. He was also closely involved in the company's sale in April 2025 to Danish transport and logistics company DSV A/S, one of the sector's largest transactions.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: "Jochen Thewes is a respected industry leader with a strong track record in international logistics. His experience will support the further development of our logistics activities and the next phase of growth for the Logistics Cluster."

Jochen Thewes said: "I look forward to working with colleagues across the organisation to strengthen our logistics capabilities and support the Group's broader global operations, building on the platform already provided by Noatum Logistics."

AD Ports Group has expanded rapidly in recent years under its international growth strategy. Between 2020 and 2024, the Group reported a fivefold increase in revenue and a more than fourfold increase in net profit.

Today, the Group's operations include 34 terminals, a network of economic zones and free zones, and a fleet of more than 270 vessels, including what it describes as the world's largest independent feeder container shipping line. Thewes' appointment forms part of the Group's wider effort to recruit experienced global leadership as it continues to expand its role in international trade and logistics.

© AD Ports GroupFor more information:

