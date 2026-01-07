In a noteworthy development, over 130,000 tons of imported fruit and vegetable produce have crossed the Zabaikalsk border checkpoint since the beginning of 2023. Officials from the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision in the Zabaikalsky Krai have diligently monitored the influx, revealing a diverse array of agricultural goods originating from China.

Fresh vegetables dominate the import, comprising 58% of the total volume at 75,715.3 tons. This includes a variety of produce such as aubergines, peppers, tomatoes, ginger, carrots, radishes, beets, zucchini, cabbage, onions, cucumbers, garlic, potatoes, and green crops.

The remaining 42% of the import volume consists of fresh fruits, totalling 55,483.7 tons. The assortment ranges from oranges, grapefruits, and lemons to mandarins, pomelos, pears, apples, nectarines, peaches, plums, grapes, pineapples, pomegranates, kiwis, and various exotic fruits.

In a meticulous process, the Service for Rosselkhoznadzor has sampled and tested 26,213 specimens in an accredited laboratory to determine the quarantine phytosanitary condition of the imported goods. Subsequent laboratory examinations have identified nine types of quarantine pests and diseases.

To mitigate the risk of introducing and spreading these organisms, 15.1 tons of contaminated produce have been returned to the exporting country (China). By international quarantine regulations, 158.3 tons of infected products have undergone decontamination.

After successfully passing the quarantine phytosanitary control, the majority of the quarantined goods have been released into circulation within Russia.

source: fsvps.gov.ru