Cyclone impact on New Zealand kiwifruit limited during harvest

The industry has expressed support for growers and communities affected by the recent cyclone. While assessments are still at an early stage, initial feedback from most growing areas suggests the impact on kiwifruit has been limited.

Reports to date indicate that the main issues include damage to shelter belts, fallen trees, power outages, and some building damage, with only isolated kiwifruit blocks affected. In most cases, growers report that fruit not yet harvested has remained on the vines.

© NZKGI

The cyclone occurred during a key period for the kiwifruit sector, with harvest underway. At the time of the event, around 40% of Gold and 10% of Green kiwifruit had been harvested, leaving a large share of fruit still on the vines. Based on current feedback, there is no indication of a material impact on the overall crop forecast.

However, some growers are expected to have experienced more severe impacts. The industry continues to assess conditions at the orchard level to identify affected areas and provide support where required. Assessments remain ongoing, with impacts varying between orchards, and the focus remains on supporting growers.

© NZKGIFor more information:

NZKGI

Tel: +64 (0) 7 574 7139

Email: [email protected]

www.nzkgi.org.nz