Brazilian carrot supply tightens as São Gotardo yields decline

Carrot supply in São Gotardo, Minas Gerais, has remained controlled, supporting higher root prices.

According to Hortifrúti/Cepea collaborators, despite the expansion of planting areas, heavy rainfall at the beginning of the year reduced field yields and affected quality. Carrots currently on the market are showing smaller sizes, with a higher incidence of splitting and cracking.

Yields in the region, which reached record levels for much of 2025, have declined. In March, the average yield was 1,680 boxes per hectare, down 7 per cent from February and 26 per cent lower than in the same period last year.

Lower yields have reduced cost dilution, increasing unit costs by 9 per cent compared to the previous month. This has limited gains for growers. Profitability improved in March following tighter margins in February.

For the coming weeks, supply is expected to remain controlled, mainly due to delays during sowing.

Source: HFBrasil