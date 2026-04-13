Moroccan avocado output falls 50% in 2025–2026 season

Morocco's avocado sector recorded lower volumes in the 2025–2026 season, with total production remaining below 70,000 tons and exports exceeding 50,000 tons. This represents a decline of around 50 per cent compared to the previous season.

Abdellah El Yamlahi, head of the Moroccan Avocado Association, described the season as "extremely difficult" for producers, with lower yields and export volumes. "The figures show a clear decline in productivity and quantities directed at foreign markets compared to last season's exceptional performance," he said.

The decline is linked to several factors. During summer, intense, hot, and dry Chergui winds affected orchard performance and reduced yields. In winter, operations were disrupted by temporary closures at Tangier Med Port due to adverse weather, leading to shipment delays to European markets.

Moroccan avocados also faced competition in Europe from suppliers such as Israel, the Dominican Republic, Chile, Peru, and Spain, although pressure eased later in the season.

For investors, the reduction in output may tighten supply to European markets and create openings for other producing regions. At the same time, the season highlights the importance of geographic diversification within Morocco.

Avocado cultivation has expanded in recent years, particularly in Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima and Rabat-Salé-Kenitra, supported by ongoing investment. These northern regions, where new orchards are being established, may offer more stable production conditions than traditional growing areas.

Environmental factors remain part of the sector's risk profile. El Yamlahi noted that water use for avocado production is comparable to that of other crops grown in Morocco and that cultivation is mainly located in areas without severe water constraints.

This distinction is relevant for sustainability assessments, as production in water-stressed regions may face future regulatory or market pressure. Meanwhile, producers are preparing for the next season, with orchards currently in the flowering stage.

The 2025–2026 season underlines ongoing challenges related to weather variability, logistics disruptions, and international competition. Producers are responding by focusing on diversification across regions, crops, and markets.

As the sector moves forward, investment in irrigation technology, protected cultivation, and post-harvest infrastructure is expected to support supply stability while maintaining market access.

Source: Food Business