Germany seizes 1.6 tons of cocaine in banana shipment from Ecuador

Customs authorities in Germany have reported the seizure of 1.6 tons of cocaine, valued at approximately €30 million (US$32.7 million), found in a shipment of bananas.

With support from Hamburg police, officers from the Hamburg customs investigation office carried out the operation following a tip from the Hamburg port security center. The drugs were discovered in several containers originating from Ecuador.

"One of the containers showed irregularities that suggested it was carrying illegal cargo," customs officials stated.

© German Customs

During the inspection, investigators found 1,600 packages of cocaine. The discovery was made in mid-March and was disclosed by authorities on Friday.

Dr. Tino Igelmann, head of the customs criminal investigation office, said: "The investigators of the joint drug investigation group of customs and police in Hamburg have dealt a significant blow against drug-related crime. The port security center, as an instrument for combating international drug crime, has also made a substantial contribution to this success."

Authorities have not disclosed the intended destination of the containers.

The joint drug investigation group in Hamburg is continuing the investigation on behalf of the Hamburg public prosecutor's office.

Source: Shipping Telegraph