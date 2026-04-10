Kenya prepares suppliers to expand agricultural exports to China

The Kenyan government is increasing efforts to identify and prepare local suppliers to meet demand in the Chinese market. Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi stated this during an appearance before the National Assembly Finance Committee, noting that Kenya has signed an export agreement with China covering agricultural products.

"We signed the export agreement with China, which is a big market for us, and there are already plans for exports of avocado and other crops to China," Mbadi told lawmakers.

He indicated that access to the market will depend on the consistency of supply and the capacity of producers. "I am told the demand from China is very big. In fact, the people who are to supply that market, we have to really get serious suppliers to that market to ensure regular supply," he said.

The government is also targeting expansion into other markets, including Europe and Africa. "If we are going to succeed in expanding exports to China, we are also expanding to Europe. Algeria is coming out as another discussion within Africa for our tea," he noted.

On March 24, Kenya exported its first shipment of agricultural products to China under a duty-free arrangement. The consignment included fresh avocados, avocado oil, hides and skins, coffee, and green beans. The shipment was flagged off at the SGR Nairobi Terminus by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Han Zheng.

Previously, tariffs affected competitiveness in the Chinese market. Tea and coffee faced duties of 6 to 15 per cent, macadamia nuts 10 to 15 per cent, fresh horticultural produce and vegetables 10 to 25 per cent, and cut flowers around 4 per cent. The removal of these duties is expected to support export positioning in the Chinese market.

Products included in the export programme are tea, coffee, fresh and frozen avocados, macadamia nuts, cut flowers, vegetables, herbs, and other agricultural products.

Ambassador Guo Haiyan stated that agricultural trade between Kenya and China has been increasing. In 2025, Kenya's coffee and tea exports to China reached US$24.46 million, representing 10.8 per cent of total agricultural exports to China, with an 8.8 per cent year-on-year increase. Exports of fresh and frozen avocados and macadamia nuts reached US$19.9 million, also accounting for 8.8 per cent.

"China is committed to expanding agricultural cooperation under the FOCAC framework, including supporting market access, strengthening value chains, and enhancing technical cooperation," Ambassador Guo said.

Kenya is seeking to expand trade with China to reduce its trade deficit, which stands at over 500 billion shillings (US$3.3 billion).

Source: Capital News