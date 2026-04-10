Brazil hosts Cuban audit to assess fruit import access

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock has been monitoring an international audit conducted by the National Plant Protection Organization of Cuba. The mission is assessing conditions for opening the Cuban market to imports of fruit produced in Brazil.

In Brazil, the agenda is coordinated by the Department of Plant Health and Agricultural Inputs, linked to the Ministry's Secretariat of Agricultural Defense. On Monday (6), auditors from Mapa and representatives from the Agricultural Defense Coordination participated in one stage of the programme. During this stage, measures to ensure that Tahiti lime and orange meet phytosanitary requirements demanded by Cuba were presented. Agricultural engineers responsible for phytosanitary certification for export and citrus health programmes also participated.

Cuban representatives visited production and consolidation units in Santa Adélia and Matão. During the visits, they reviewed traceability systems, phytosanitary measures, and procedures required under Brazilian legislation to support citrus production in São Paulo.

CDA agronomist Veridiana Zocoler stated that participation in the audit aimed to present the actions developed in the state. According to her, the initiative sought to show "the actions that consolidate São Paulo as the largest citrus-growing region in the world."

The mission is also used to present the structure of the national phytosanitary system and its capacity to meet international requirements, including pest control and absence. The head of the Special Export Programs Division, Samuth Duarte Alves Pereira, stated that the country has a structured control system. According to her, "Brazil has a system based on monitoring, official control, and traceability, which guarantees the security of exports and expands access to new markets."

In addition to São Paulo, the Cuban mission will visit production areas in the São Francisco Valley and Vacaria to review grape and apple production systems and assess their compliance with phytosanitary requirements.

The programme will conclude with a meeting between Cuban auditors and representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply to discuss audit results and next steps for market access.

Source: Agrolink / Abrafrutas