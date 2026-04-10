Brazilian watermelon yields and margins decline in Rio Grande do Sul

The watermelon season in Rio Grande do Sul ended this month with lower results. At the end of last year, above-average rainfall was recorded in Encruzilhada do Sul and Arroio dos Ratos. As a result, many areas in the development stage, with initial harvests scheduled for December, had to be replanted. Initial productivity in the region was below expectations, and higher production costs limited margins, although they remained positive.

High rainfall and higher temperatures also increased the incidence of anthracnose in the fields, reducing fruit quality compared to watermelons from other regions, such as Teixeira de Freitas (BA). As the season progressed, weather conditions improved, particularly in Bagé, where field preparation and harvesting occur later and were less affected by rainfall.

Between January and March, productivity increased slightly compared to December, but results in the final months of the season were not sufficient to support margins. The 2025/26 season ended with an average yield of 34 tons per hectare from December to March, 21 per cent lower than the previous season.

Production costs increased by 30 per cent compared to the previous season due to replanting requirements and higher costs for diesel, fertilisers, and crop protection products. At the same time, prices were 29 per cent lower than last season, and fruit quality was reduced.

Margins for watermelon growers in Rio Grande do Sul were US$0.07 per kg between December and March, a 61 per cent decrease compared to the previous season and the lowest result for producers in the state in the past five years.

Preparations for the 2026/27 season have not yet started, but the lower margins are expected to affect future investment capacity.

Source: HFBrasil