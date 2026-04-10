Brazilian lettuce market stabilises as supply adjusts in São Paulo

The first quarter ended with a relatively balanced scenario for lettuce growers in São Paulo's green belt. Although prices declined compared to last year, production costs also decreased, which has reduced the financial pressure observed in previous months. According to Hortifrúti/Cepea collaborators, a reduction in planted area and more cautious investment at the start of the year helped control supply and support the market.

Rainfall was intense but concentrated in specific periods. Combined with the performance of summer varieties, impacts were more localised, allowing affected areas to recover.

In regional terms, in Ibiúna, curly lettuce remained stable and closed the period from January to March at US$0.24 per unit. Iceberg lettuce declined by 4 per cent, averaging US$0.42 per unit. In Mogi das Cruzes, prices showed more fluctuation. Curly lettuce averaged US$0.30 per unit and iceberg lettuce US$0.52 per unit, with declines of 13 per cent and 6 per cent compared to the same period last year.

For the next quarter from April to June, expectations indicate continued caution in planting decisions, as autumn weather conditions tend to support production. At the same time, forecasts indicating a high likelihood of El Niño in the coming months may affect production due to expected higher temperatures.

Source: HFBrasil