Chile expands reefer logistics with new department

A dedicated Reefer department has been established in Chile, marking an expansion of activities to support customers and Blue Water's global network. The new setup reinforces the company's focus on serving temperature‑controlled and dry cargo flows in a key regional market.

The newly assembled team brings extensive experience within perishable logistics and broader cargo operations, including long‑standing work with recognised freight forwarders and deep involvement in developing reefer business in Chile. Their combined background includes more than four decades of operational and commercial expertise and a proven track record in both perishable and dry sectors.

© Blue Water Shipping

With this strategic addition, Blue Water strengthens its Reefer presence across the Americas region and continues its ongoing growth journey. The team will work closely with colleagues across the global network to deliver end‑to‑end logistics solutions for reefer and dry, import, export, air, and sea.

Supports regional demand for temperature‑controlled logistics

The Chilean market plays an important role in the movement of fruit, agricultural products, and other temperature‑sensitive goods. By establishing a dedicated Reefer operation, Blue Water enhances its ability to support customers who rely on consistent handling, market knowledge, and specialized reefer coordination.

"Our new Reefer setup strengthens how we support our customers, but it also brings in colleagues whose experience and dedication make a real difference from day one. We are genuinely pleased to welcome them, and I'm confident their knowledge of the market and commitment to doing things the right way will benefit both our clients and our wider network," states Managing Director, Martijn Pentermann.

"The demand for reliable, high‑quality reefer logistics in Chile is growing rapidly. Having worked extensively across temperature‑controlled cargo, I know how crucial local expertise and global coordination are to getting things right. I'm proud to bring my experience to the team, and I look forward to helping strengthen our footprint in this key market," states Manager, Reefer Department, Iris Vergara.

© Blue Water ShippingFor more information:

Jan Hjortlund Hansen

Blue Water Shipping

Tel: +45 7913 4002

Email: [email protected]

www.bws.net