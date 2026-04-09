Kenya develops gooseberry value chain for income growth

Many consumers in Kenya are familiar with wild fruits such as gooseberries, which have traditionally grown naturally with limited commercial use. The fruit is now gaining attention as a potential income source following research initiatives focused on value addition.

At an open day at the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro) Muguga centre, processed products, including gooseberry jam and sauces, were presented as examples of market opportunities. According to Owen Mwami, researcher at the Food Crops Research Centre at Kalro, these products are derived from the Cape gooseberry, locally known as nathi in Kikuyu and chinsoboso in Kisii.

Scientists, working with farmers, are promoting the crop as part of efforts to commercialise underutilised fruits. "Kenya has many fruits that grow naturally, but their commercial value has not been harnessed. Gooseberry is one of them," Mwami explains. Training programmes focus on processing into products such as jam, juice, sauces, and baked goods. "Value addition is key. For instance, we have developed a gooseberry 'hot and sweet' sauce, which is a mix of the fruit and chilli. This can be eaten with nyama choma or snacks like bhajias," he says.

A 500-gram jar of gooseberry jam retails at approximately US$2.30, offering higher returns compared to fresh fruit sales. Farmer Jane Wanjiku from Gikambura in Kikuyu, Kiambu county, now cultivates gooseberries on a 0.10-hectare plot and supplies a local processor. "We used to ignore it or let children eat it straight from the farm. We didn't know it could bring income," she said. "I sell a kilo at between Sh150 and Sh200, depending on demand. It is not labour-intensive, and it does well even with little care."

According to Kalro, gooseberry is suited to a range of agro-ecological zones and requires relatively low inputs. The fruit also contains vitamin C and antioxidants. FAO data indicate that increased consumption of micronutrient-rich fruits can reduce malnutrition in developing regions.

Gooseberries are part of a wider group of underutilised crops. A 2023 World Bank report estimates that Africa loses potential agricultural revenue due to the limited commercialisation of such crops. Kalro reports progress in developing value chains, including a processor in Eldoret supplying seedlings, purchasing fruit, and producing finished products.

Despite this, the sector remains limited in scale. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Economic Survey 2024, horticulture contributes 30 per cent of agricultural GDP, while underutilised fruits account for a small share. Expansion is expected to depend on investment in processing, market access, and awareness.

The initiative also includes crops such as guava, pomegranate, and jackfruit. Mwami notes that guava contains high vitamin C levels compared to oranges. "Yet farmers are not benefiting as they should. That is why we are promoting value addition across these crops," he says.

Source: The Star