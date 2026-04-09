Moldovan fruit sector faces April frost risk and pollination concerns

Spring weather risks in Moldova are developing in line with seasonal patterns. Wind events have already occurred, and meteorologists forecast night and morning frosts within the next 24 hours. Over the past five years, such conditions have regularly been observed at the end of the first and beginning of the last decade of April. The MAIA Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry, along with private companies, has issued recommendations to reduce the risk of losses in fruit crops.

The Ministry refers to forecasts of temperatures dropping to -3 degrees Celsius. It advises growers, where possible, to use fine irrigation and smoke, and for young plantations to apply covering materials to mitigate frost impact. The use of biostimulants is also recommended to support plants during this period. Experts from Moldova State University agree with these standard protection measures but note that smoke is ineffective under conditions of strong wind.

Economic considerations remain a key factor. With rising fuel and input costs, the effectiveness of protective measures must be carefully evaluated. Agronomists in southern regions report local forecasts indicating temperatures between +2 and 0 degrees Celsius, while central regions may see temperatures down to -2 degrees Celsius.

According to growers, the current cold wave mainly affects the apricot, which is already in bloom in southern and central areas. At this stage, it can withstand short-term frosts of up to -3 degrees Celsius, with potential losses of 20 to 40 per cent of flowers. Peach is also exposed but is considered more resistant.

Given the current risk level, growers and input suppliers indicate that a combination of sanitary protection measures and biostimulants is the most practical approach. Some experts also note that atmospheric pressure changes, lower temperatures, and increased wind may affect pollination, which could have a greater impact than frost on fruit crop development.

Source: Logos Press