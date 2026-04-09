Egyptian frozen strawberry exporter targets Brazilian market

The El Sheikh Group produces frozen strawberries in Obour City Industrial Zone near Cairo, Egypt, with annual shipments of 6,000 tons to multiple markets, particularly China, its largest destination. The company is now preparing to enter Brazil, with CEO Amr Ali visiting the country to attend meetings and participate in the Anuga Select Brazil trade show in São Paulo at a stand organised by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce.

"We are looking to broaden our reach in terms of clients. We already sell in Russia and China. Brazil is the world's seventh-largest economy. That is why we want to sell here," the executive said. He did not link the company's plans to Egypt's free trade agreement with Mercosur, but noted that such agreements can support trade flows.

The company began exporting in 2019 with shipments to Russia. Since then, exports have expanded to Europe and China, which has become the main destination. At present, the company's entire production is exported.

Mr. Ali indicated that meetings held during the Brazil visit "might prove productive" in the coming months. The company estimates potential shipments of around two containers per week to Brazil, equivalent to approximately 2,000 tons per year.

Brazil was identified as a potential market following disruptions linked to the conflict in Russia. "Once the war [Russia on Ukraine] broke out, many clients were unable to make payments or receive shipments, so we started going to trade shows and looking for countries interested in our products. Many partners mentioned Brazil to me, and the Export Council of Egypt informed me about the possibility of shipping products to Brazil," he said.

Source: ANBA