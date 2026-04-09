Watermelon harvest about to begin in Almeria

The watermelon harvest is about to start in the Spanish province of Almeria, with the first fruits expected to be picked next week (week 16).

"This winter, watermelon transplants have generally been carried out later, as almost all greenhouse vegetables were fetching high prices and growers opted to extend their production periods," says José Antonio Baños, president of the Ejidomar cooperative, based in El Ejido, Almeria.





Therefore, volumes are likely to be small at the start. "We'll start harvesting the first watermelons in week 16. In the first few weeks, production will be limited, and prices will be high. Between late April and early May, we will start to have a more significant supply," says Baños.

"In our case, our acreage in Almeria will remain similar to last year's. However, in general, more will be planted in areas where the crops are grown in the open ground, especially in the region of La Mancha, which will have plenty of water for irrigation this year," says José Antonio Baños.

"Thanks to the good weather recorded in Almeria since late February, the watermelons have set well, and they are growing nicely," says the president of Ejidomar. "We hope that this good weather will lead to a good start to the season in terms of sales."

The cooperative will continue selling peppers (one of its main products in terms of volume) during the month of April. "It has been a difficult season due to the impact of Thrips parvispinus, especially in the first part of the season, when crops had to be uprooted in many farms. At least the high prices have made up for a good part of the losses," he says.

For more information:

José Antonio Baños

EJIDOMAR

El Ejido, Almería. Spain

Tel.: +34 950483511

[email protected]

www.ejidomar.es