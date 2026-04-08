Nigeria OFSP project trains 818 farmers and expands value chain

The Strengthening Nutrition in Priority Staples (SNiPS) project, funded by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition and implemented by IITA–CGIAR, has supported the development of the Orange-Fleshed Sweet Potato (OFSP) value chain in Nigeria, covering production, vine multiplication, processing, marketing, and consumption.

Launched in March 2023, the project focused on OFSP as a biofortified crop containing beta-carotene. With 125 grams of OFSP meeting the daily vitamin A requirement for children and non-lactating women, the project aimed to address malnutrition while supporting smallholder incomes. Activities were concentrated in Oyo and Benue States.

Training formed a key component of the project. A total of 19 extension officers were trained, who subsequently trained 818 farmers in agronomic practices and vine multiplication. Demonstration activities reached 32 plots across eight local government areas, exceeding initial targets.

The project also supported seed systems, reaching 38 vine multipliers supplying planting material to farmers and input distribution programmes.

Market access and value addition were addressed through farmer engagement activities. Farmers and youth entrepreneurs developed OFSP-based products, including flour, juice, chips, and traditional foods. Marketing committees were established to support collective sales and improve access to buyers.

Adoption of OFSP increased during the project period, with the Mother's Delight variety identified as the preferred option due to yield and adaptability.

The project concluded with a stakeholder meeting on 19 December 2025, involving farmers, extension agents, vine multipliers, and government representatives. Discussions focused on project outcomes, lessons learned, and continuation strategies.

Project representatives indicated that the initiative supported the integration of biofortified crops into farming systems and diets. From an implementation perspective, the project combined training, field activities, and market development to support adoption across the value chain.

The programme resulted in established value chain structures, increased farmer participation, and continued demand for OFSP. The project framework is positioned to support further scaling of nutrition-focused crops in Nigeria.

For more information:

IITA

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