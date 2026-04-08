Albanian fruit and vegetable prices rise after 40% crop losses

Domestic and imported fruit and vegetable prices in Albania have increased in recent days. According to Agim Rrapaj, Chairman of the Albanian Agribusiness Council, the rise is linked to weather-related production losses and market conditions.

"For domestic production, the difficult weather conditions in January, frost and rain, caused products to dry out in greenhouses and in the field. Floods affected approximately 40% of total production. This caused production to be halted, and we had the supply that farmers had anticipated. The moment domestic production leaves room for imports, then imports occupy the market. The second is the situation created by the war, which has a psychological impact, as traders, thinking they are losing income, increase prices."

Flooding and frost reduced domestic supply, leading to increased reliance on imports. As a result, pricing levels have moved higher across the market.

Rrapaj indicated that the upcoming production period in May and June may see further price increases due to reduced supply and higher input costs.

"It is predicted that prices will increase as a result of the decrease in market supply and the disruption of the import-export ratio, and the increase in the price of inputs that are necessary for agricultural production.

Consumers are facing higher prices for food products, reflecting reduced availability and changes in production and trade conditions.

Source: Scan