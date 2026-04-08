Kotra Logistics moves into former The Greenery premises in Bleiswijk

From this week, Kotra Logistics is moving into the former premises of Bleiswijk-based Hoogsteder. This marks a new step for the Zeeland fish transporter as it expands its logistics operations in the Scandinavian market.

"We have secured a contract to supply Norwegian retailer Coop. This package was previously handled by Thermo Transit, which rented space at Combilo in Waddinxveen, but after the company was sold to Girteka Logistics, many employees left. We subsequently took over the contract," says CEO Erik de Koeijer.

In recent months, operations were run from Mera Trans' premises in Waddinxveen, which is part of the Hartman Expeditie Group. "We are grateful to Hartman for their support. We knew we could rely on them until April, when the Dutch season begins. We explored many locations, but after a long search, we ended up at The Greenery's premises."

"The Greenery is centralising its activities, and the Bleiswijk location is a suitable hub for further expanding fresh produce operations. The premises have been leased for ten years, and we are taking over the contract for the next three years. However, the property is too large for our own operations, so we are considering subletting part of it," says the Kotra director.

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"We load the fresh produce package for Coop across the Benelux, mainly in the Netherlands. From this central location in Bleiswijk, we can distribute the goods before transporting them to distribution centres in Oslo, Stavanger, Trondheim, and other Norwegian cities," Erik explains. The refrigerated haulier sees fresh produce as an important category to combine with other fresh sectors.

"For example, we supply Transgourmet with fish in Germany, and there are also opportunities there to combine this with fresh produce transport. It is important that the activities align. We are not looking to compete without focus. There are enough examples where that approach does not work. In Norway, however, we have this opportunity, and we intend to make full use of it," De Koeijer concludes.

For more information:

Erik de Koeijer

Kotra Logistics

Tel: +31 (0) 113 571 377

Mob: +31 6 53369474

[email protected]

www.kotra.nl