Paraguay begins 2026 Hass avocado exports to Argentina

Paraguay has started its 2026 avocado export season with a shipment of 5,075 kilograms (5.1 tons) of Hass avocados to Argentina. The fruit was produced in Guajayvi, San Pedro department.

The export was carried out by Misionero SRL, with Tropical Argentina SRL handling import activities. The process was monitored by Paraguay's National Service for Plant and Seed Quality and Health (SENAVE).

Avocado production in Paraguay remains limited but has expanded in recent years. Cultivation is concentrated in regions such as San Pedro and Cordillera, with around 150 hectares under production. Growth is linked to demand in domestic and regional markets.

Despite this expansion, Paraguay continues to rely on imports to meet local demand. Imports exceeded 1,000 tons in 2025, indicating a gap between supply and consumption.

The current shipment forms part of planned exports for the 2026 season. Industry participants are focusing on strengthening trade links and maintaining quality standards to support market access. Increasing production volumes and improving yields remain key priorities.

In addition to avocados, Paraguay exports tomatoes and onions to Argentina. These products contribute to trade flows between the two countries and form part of broader efforts to diversify agricultural production.

Source: The Asuncion Times