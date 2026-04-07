Uruguay opens market to Egyptian onion and garlic exports

Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, announced the successful opening of two new markets for Egyptian agricultural exports in Uruguay, specifically for onions and garlic. This move strengthens the Egyptian products in the Latin American markets.

This announcement came in a joint report received by the Minister from Head of the Agricultural Services Sector Ahmed Rizk, and Head of the Central Administration for Agricultural Quarantine Mohamed El-Mansy, detailing the results of technical negotiations and ongoing efforts to increase Egypt's global export quotas.

Dr. Mohamed El-Mansy explained that this achievement was the culmination of intensive negotiations between Egypt and Uruguay, which concluded with bilateral meetings held on the sidelines of the 20th session of the Commission for Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures (CPS), held in Rome, Italy, in mid-March.

He noted that all technical and health requirements guaranteeing the quality and safety of Egyptian products were agreed upon.

The report revealed strong positive indicators for Egyptian agricultural exports of both crops since the beginning of this year. Egyptian onion exports reached approximately 24,275 tons during the first three months of 2026, while garlic exports for the same period totaled 5,147 tons.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Land Reclamation affirmed its continued efforts to maintain the quality of Egyptian produce and open new markets, supporting the national economy and strengthening Egypt's position as a global hub for high-quality agricultural exports.

Source: SIS