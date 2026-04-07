Nigeria halts onion exports to Ghana over trade dispute

A trade dispute between Nigeria and Ghana has led to the suspension of onion shipments, affecting cross-border supply and market activity. The situation escalated following reports of harassment and the seizure of onion trucks belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra.

Isa Aliyu, National President of the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, said the decision to halt shipments was necessary. "Our members have endured persistent harassment, intimidation, and unfair treatment in Ghanaian markets. The recent confiscation of our trucks is unacceptable and a clear violation of trade norms," he said.

The association has instructed an immediate suspension of onion transport to Ghana. "We cannot continue to expose our traders to losses and danger. This suspension will remain until there is a clear commitment to restoring a safe and lawful trading environment," Aliyu added.

The dispute intensified following a disagreement between trader groups, resulting in the seizure of trucks transporting onions from Nigeria. Market participants report disruption to trading activity and increased uncertainty.

A Nigerian trader affected by the situation said, "We have invested heavily in this business. Seeing our goods seized without justification is heartbreaking. Many of us are now stranded and unsure of what comes next."

The association has called on authorities in both countries and regional institutions to intervene. "We urge both governments to investigate these incidents and ensure the protection of Nigerian traders. Dialogue must be facilitated to resolve this dispute quickly," Aliyu said.

NOPPMAN also referred to regional trade frameworks under the Economic Community of West African States, which support free movement of goods and trade practices across member countries.

The association rejected reports of attacks on Ghanaian trucks in Nigeria. "There was no attack on any Ghanaian truck. The vehicles seen at the border were there as a result of the ongoing strike, not due to any security incident," Aliyu said.

Nigeria supplies onions to several countries in West Africa, including Ghana. The trade supports activity across the supply chain, from production to distribution. Disputes between trader groups occur periodically and are linked to competition, pricing, and market access.

Source: Graphic Online