Irish potato demand driven by social media

Social media and digital food trends are influencing interest in potatoes, according to Bord Bia. Online content featuring formats such as loaded jacket potatoes and cheese-stuffed sweet potatoes has contributed to increased visibility.

Research cited by Bord Bia indicates that younger consumers are more likely to rely on digital sources for meal inspiration, including recipes from Instagram or TikTok (37 per cent), influencer advice (14 per cent), and artificial intelligence-generated menu ideas (7 per cent). "This highlights a fast-moving, trend-responsive audience and growing opportunities to reposition potatoes within modern meal solutions," Bord Bia said.

The product continues to be recognised for attributes such as vitamin C, vitamin B6, and fibre content, alongside its role in multiple meal formats.

However, consumption growth faces constraints. "New research shows that while Irish consumers strongly value fresh, local produce, consumption is held back by factors such as routine purchasing habits, uncertainty about preparation, and concerns about food waste," Bord Bia said. "These barriers mean potato consumption is currently below its potential."

Bord Bia continues to run promotional campaigns, including the Best in Season program, which features potato-related activity throughout the year. This includes seasonal launches of varieties such as Queens and Roosters, recipe-focused campaigns, influencer engagement, and seasonal promotions linked to events such as St. Patrick's Day, Christmas, and summer.

The organisation also runs National Potato Day, focusing on product positioning through public engagement, influencer activity, and cooking methods such as air frying.

At the European level, a joint campaign involving Ireland, France, and Belgium, supported by the European Commission and industry organisations including Europatat and VLAM, targeted millennial consumers. "It targeted millennials, aiming to address long-term consumption decline by positioning potatoes as modern, healthy, and versatile," Bord Bia said. The latest campaign ran until December 2025.

According to Central Statistics Office data, Ireland exported €10.8 million (US$11.7 million) worth of potatoes in 2024. The UK, mainly Northern Ireland, accounted for €10.5 million (US$11.4 million), with smaller volumes exported to Egypt, France, Spain, and Portugal.

Source: Agriland