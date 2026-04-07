"Exclusive brands remain an important part of our product range"

The closure of the Cologne wholesale market marked the end of an era for the long-established family business Heep, as well. But with the founding of Frischezentrum Heep GmbH and the opening of the new headquarters at the flower wholesale market not far from Cologne Cathedral, Managing Director Norbert Heep is now turning a new page. At this forward-looking location, the fruit wholesaler aims to continue growing organically in the coming years.

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Norbert Heep at the main entrance of his Frischezentrum

The family business traces its origins back to the 1950s, according to Heep, who is now the third generation to run the company. "My grandfather first founded the company in Koblenz and built it up there. Thereafter, we were represented at the Cologne Wholesale Market for about 50 years." As the inevitable closure drew nearer, the former chairman of the Interessengemeinschaft (IG) Kölner Großmarkt also considered moving to the new Frischezentrum Köln-Gremberghoven. However, the existing transportation and infrastructure, as well as the capacity of the available units, did not really appeal to him.

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The "Flieger" remains an integral part of the brand portfolio.

Just a few months after the move, Heep gives an initial positive assessment. "In addition to the large usable and refrigerated space, we find more than enough parking spaces here, as well as modern solar panels on the hall roof. Loading ramps would be ideal, but overall, we are extremely satisfied with the premises." Despite the change of location and the associated inconveniences, the sales results have been very encouraging, he adds. As managing partner, he shares ownership of the new GmbH with his long-time right-hand man and a major vegetable producer from the region. "An exciting, yet promising arrangement."

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Greenhouse strawberries from partner Edelrot in Viersen

Challenges in procurement

Heep continues to serve a diverse customer base, consisting of wholesalers, specialty retailers, and farmers' markets, as well as restaurants, farm shops, and owner-operated grocery stores. At the procurement level, he relies on partnerships with regional producers, direct imports from all major growing countries, direct purchases at auctions in the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as collaboration with importers at airports and seaports. "Accordingly, we offer seasonal items such as asparagus and strawberries primarily from multiple countries of origin, ensuring there's something for everyone. We currently source asparagus from regional growers, supplemented by supplies from the Netherlands and Belgium, while strawberries still come from Spain and the Netherlands, although the first regional greenhouse produce from the Edelrot brand also arrived at our store in week 13."

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Stacked pallets in the cold storage facility

The sometimes extreme weather conditions in Southern Europe and North Africa are increasingly affecting procurement, Heep confirms. "Raspberries have been in short supply for several weeks now. Normally, produce from Spain, Portugal, or Morocco is available in March. But that wasn't the case this year, which is why prices have sometimes doubled compared to other years. It was also difficult at times to meet the demand for blueberries." The same applies to the vegetable category, he adds. "Portuguese pointed cabbage, for example, was recently offered at very high prices."

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Avocados from the Struwwelpeter brand

Exclusive brands remain an important part of the product range, Heep continues. This ranges from regional products to citrus fruits and exotic fruits from overseas. "A perennial favorite is our citrus brand 'Der Flieger,' which has established itself over the years. The same applies to the exotic fruit brand Struwwelpeter from Westfalia (formerly Hausladen), which offers comparable quality to the standard 'Eat Me' (Nature's Pride, Ed.)."

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A look at the pome fruit section

French lettuce campaign yields good results

In the lettuce category, Heep has relied on direct imports from southern France for many years. The season is now gradually coming to an end, while the first German greenhouse produce and lettuces of Belgian origin are hitting the market. Imported produce has been available in sufficient quantities throughout the entire winter season. "Lollo Biona accounts for the largest volume, followed by Lollo Rosso and Eichblatt. Mixed crates containing three colorful varieties are also very well received in the foodservice sector. Overall, we were thoroughly satisfied with sales volumes of 100–120 pallets per week," he concludes.

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For more information:

Norbert Heep

Frischezentrum Heep GmbH

Barbarastr. 69

50735 Cologne (wholesale flower market)

Telephone: +49 (0) 221 93 70 73 0

Mail: [email protected]

Website: www.frucht.de