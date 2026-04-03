Vietnam's Dong Nai exports 220 tons of bananas

Dong Nai authorities held a ceremony on April 2 to mark the export of 220 tons of fresh bananas and promote agricultural exports in 2026.

Seven export companies participated, shipping 11 containers, equivalent to about 220 tons of Cavendish bananas, to markets including Japan, South Korea, and China.

Dong Nai has 20,974 hectares of banana plantations, producing more than 900,000 tons annually, with an average yield of around 55 tons per hectare. Around 80 per cent of production is exported.

Banana cultivation is concentrated in areas such as Bau Ham, Gia Kiem, Thanh Son, and Phu Vinh. Key export markets include China, South Korea, Japan, and Malaysia, with China remaining the largest destination.

At the ceremony, Nguyen Thi Hoang, vice chairwoman of the Dong Nai People's Committee, said the province combines industrial activity with agricultural production, supported by more than one million hectares of farmland and suitable growing conditions.

Dong Nai produces a range of crops, including around 288,000 hectares of rubber, more than 175,000 hectares of cashew, over 20,000 hectares of banana, and nearly 25,000 hectares of durian. Products such as Tan Trieu pomelo, Binh Phuoc cashew, and Long Khanh rambutan have geographical indications.

The province has established 194 planting area codes and 52 packaging facilities for export. For bananas, 54 planting area codes cover 7,250 hectares.

Authorities noted challenges including small-scale production, limited use of processing and post-harvest technologies, and variability in market demand.

To address these issues, the province is focusing on high-tech and organic production, processing development, and market diversification, along with digitalisation and planning of production areas linked to branding.

This is the second banana export ceremony held by Dong Nai, following an earlier event in 2023. The initiative is aimed at supporting banana exports and strengthening links between producers and exporters.

Source: DTI News