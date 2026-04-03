Russia increases direct banana imports from Ecuador

The retail chain POBEDA is expanding its position in the Russian food retail market by developing a structured supply model focused on stable availability and competitive pricing of fresh produce. Supplier selection is based on three criteria: consistency of deliveries, price–quality balance, and confirmed operational experience.

Bananas remain a key category driven by high consumer demand and sensitivity to price and quality. In 2026, the retailer signed a direct contract with an international supplier operating in the banana market.

The agreement covers weekly deliveries from Ecuador of 1,544 boxes, with an average weight of 19.4 kg per box. Total volume is around 30 tonnes per week. These volumes ensure regular availability and support sales planning. The supply chain includes harvesting of Cavendish bananas, primary processing and packaging at origin, maritime transport under CIF terms, port quality control, ripening in specialized chambers, delivery to distribution centres, and shipment to stores.

Direct sourcing reduces procurement costs by eliminating intermediaries, shortens the logistics chain, increases supply transparency, and strengthens quality control. Bananas supplied under this contract are already available in stores.

Source: www.retail.ru