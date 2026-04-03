RubyRed kiwifruit launches in Australia with limited supply

Zespri's RubyRed kiwifruit has been introduced to Australian supermarkets for the first time, with distribution through Woolworths, Aldi, and Costco.

The product is available nationwide except in Western Australia and Tasmania, and is limited by a short production window. More than 600 tons are expected to be available over seven weeks.

The variety is characterised by red flesh and a berry-like flavour. Early retail availability indicates strong demand, with reports of limited stock in stores across Sydney and Melbourne.

© Zespri

The fruit is sold in 500 g packs priced at $7.50 (US$4.95).

According to Susie Burrell, "They are a true superfood, packed with extremely high amounts of vitamin C, which is a key antioxidant we need to keep the cells healthy."

Each 150 g serving of RubyRed kiwifruit contains 284 mg of vitamin C. By comparison, green kiwifruit contains around 56 to 93 mg per fruit. The recommended daily intake of vitamin C is 90 mg for adult men and 75 mg for adult women.

"The RubyRed pack significantly more vitamin C, which makes them an especially smart choice when they are available for just a few weeks a year," she said.

In addition, each serving contains 2.4 mg of vitamin E and 507 mg of potassium.

Burrell noted that fruit consumption remains below recommended levels. "People are investing in things like supplements and smoothies, but they're not getting anywhere near the fresh food that they need," she said.

"Whilst they're getting the protein or the greens, no one's eating any fruit and not getting enough vitamin C."

Source: yahoo!life